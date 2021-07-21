Business Changes Coming to Instagram – Part 1

SOCIAL media is a dynamic space, so it comes as no surprise that platforms are constantly evolving.

Recently, TikTok has appeared front and centre, having increasing social media popularity among the most coveted advertising demographic. In fact, Sensor Tower worldwide app list shows TikTok having 80 million downloads while Instagram had 11 million. TikTok's appeal is similar to the once-popular, now-defunct app Vine and, until recently, only allowed up to 60 seconds of video. The app has grown in popularity as it is seen as a home for creativity that allows many “non influencers” to go viral organically.

This characteristic has caused popular platforms to start evaluating their structure in regards to reach and impressions. In a recent video, Instagram CEO Adam Moserri stated that the data collected suggest people no longer come to Instagram for photos. Instead, they are there for entertainment, shopping, video and messaging. As a result, Instagram will invest more into video and how it is processed on their app. They have started rolling out their “Reels” feature, their original answer to TikTok, which allows up to 3-15 seconds of soundtracked video. This was met with mixed reviews.

The move to emulate TikTok comes as no surprise to social media professionals as it is common for large social media companies to take on successful features of their competitors. In fact, Instagram introduced the Snapchat-like feature “Stories” in 2016 and it was wildly successful – even if presently they are filled with content from. However, Twitter also introduced a similar featured called Fleets but announced last week that it would be discontinued.

This move with Reels is a huge gamble for Instagram as they have some stiff competition between TikTok and YouTube. As they enter this new phase, one can only wonder if advertisers and users will stick around.

Next week we will discuss how this change will affect businesses.

Chelan Smith is CEO of Chelan Communications. With over 13 yrs of experience in social media, she has worked with local and international companies to implement strategy and develop and solidify their digital brand voice.