Home Automation — Affordability (Part 3)

BASED on our last article, you may be thinking all the smart devices you now own may need to be thrown away, requiring a fresh start for true automation. Let's hold off on that. It all depends on the appliances already installed. Beginning with the more popular brands, with the right platform you could easily integrate them into your automated home. Here's a guide on how to make this stress-free life easy and affordable.

I am sure you have been saying, “Wow! With all these features, I may not be able to afford this luxury.” Start with what you can afford as long as you have the correct ecosystem (automation platform) in place. For example, it is possible to turn a 'dumb' lamp into a smart lamp. You can then add more when you can afford it. It is possible to get a starter kit with the automation controller, a light switch and a receptacle outlet for US$800. The programming of these devices can be done remotely, reducing installation costs. Next, add more lights, outlets, door locks, cameras, sensors, shade, and more.

With the proper automation controller in place, the sky is the limit. If it has a plug, you can control it. Start with the basics and end up with a lovely integrated system that includes audio/video distribution, security, energy management and more. How do you move from cable TV to DVD or Android box? With a well-integrated system all you need is one remote, and that's it. Pick what you want to watch, and the system will automatically select the correct source.

Thus, affordability is very subjective in considering what you think is essential to achieving home automation.

Brian Yap Sam is CEO of Green Concepts Intl and is an LLC (GCI)-certified automation programmer with over 19 years of experience in the IT Industry in Jamaica and overseas. Email him at: info@gci-llc.com