NICHOLAS KEE: One tech at a time

NICHOLAS Kee is a Jamaican tech genius who has been in the space for approximately 15 years. He helped many corporate businesses with HR solutions.

For the past few months a product his company has been working on is a job board and HR recruitment platform that allows companies to onboard and recruit for different roles. “We wanted to develop a space where employers and job seekers can be matched based on culture, adaptability and everything related to fit,” Kee explained.

Kee is also heavily involved with Muse Deck, blockchain and non-fungible tokens (NFT). Muse Deck is a culture-first NFT marketplace. Valuable cultural art pieces are available for cryptocurrency enthusiasts to purchase and integrate into their existing metaverses. Kee is also working on an NFT platform catering explicitly to Jamaican artists for them to take advantage of the latest way to offer their wares to the digital world.

Kee gained national attention when he and his partners created the Jamaica Decides election software and democracy tools. Jamaica Decides is a democracy-based tool that provided real-time insights on election results based on constituency and parish.

He has also implemented multiple solutions for COVID-19, namely Covid Jambot and the 'Corona Hacks' hackathon, realising that the Ministry of Health needed a better data management tool. They converted the ministry's data and presented it in a reader-friendly format. Their Covid Jambot allowed information to be disseminated quickly via social media. Their Corona Hacks hackathon was a huge online event, lasting for about two months. The event housed over a thousand participants across the Caribbean and Africa. Partners such as Facebook and Caricom provided training to youths in coding and helped them develop their solutions to bring them to market eventually.

Kee has also been heavily involved in the integration of technology with agriculture. Keen to join the fight to combat climate change, he created an ocean farm, beliebving a better and more effective way for the Caribbean to make change is through biological means. Kee sells seaweed and oysters as a by-product and captures carbon from the environment to reduce temperatures. He ensures that the cycle is replicated and scalable by providing finance to others.

In the future, Kee aims to bring blockchain companies to the Caribbean to train web 2.0 developers and other tech enthusiasts so that Caribbean people can have a genuine impact on the space before it becomes too crowded. Kee is also working on augmented reality and virtual reality projects using Facebook as a vehicle aimed at providing more open solutions for all.