Applications open for TBR LAB start-up accelerator programme

Applications open for TBR LAB start-up accelerator programmeWednesday, August 04, 2021
FOR the second time this year Tech Beach Retreat is accepting applications for its start-up accelerator programme, TBR LAB, which offers another group of Caribbean start-ups the opportunity to access global resources and receive guidance from international tech leaders.
This will be the second cohort of the programme and is set to take place from September 10 to November 5, 2021.
The first cohort of TBR LAB ran from April to June 2021 and comprised 36 start-ups from 11 countries. Collectively, these companies have already raised US$25 million and are currently pursuing another US$10 million from various investors.
SmartHubJA founder Sherman Anderson credits the programme with altering his approach to business for the better.
“The workshops, I believe, were most impactful,” Anderson said. “Those eight weeks changed a lot in terms of our structure and planning. We learned to use important tools such as objectives and key results (OKRs) to help us set goals that could be achieved and this greatly impacted our approach to business,” Anderson said.
Start-ups enrolled in Cohort 2 can look forward to an intense curriculum featuring strategic workshops, mentorship pairings, intimate sessions with successful entrepreneurs, as well as tailored guidance from Eric Sonnier, Tech Beach's director of accelerator programmes.
Start-ups interested in applying to TBR LAB can visit https://techbeach.net/pages/tbr-lab.
Successful applicants will access exclusive learning content and expert workshops facilitated by world-leading tech incubator, the DMZ, based at Ryerson University.
They will also gain access to the DMZ's Entrepreneurs-in-Residence programme and its growing network of investors, tech start-ups, pilot opportunities and partnerships. Additionally, participating start-ups can tap into CAD$600,000 in perks and digital business solutions from HubSpot and Amazon Web Services platforms.
The application process closes on August 11, 2021.
