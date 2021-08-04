Jamaicans to benefit from digital skills programme

The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information and Microsoft, last week Tuesday, signed a memorandum of understanding which will benefit over 150,000 Jamaicans. The partnership will facilitate a five-year digital skills programme, which will run until 2026, designed to equip persons with the necessary digital skills to fill in-demand jobs.

According to a release from the Jamaica Information Service, Minister of Education, Youth and Information Fayval Williams stated that each year, 31,000 individuals will gain valuable skills useful for a digital future.

“The aim is to have these persons trained in one or more of the four courses offered, based on their level of learning. There is no age limit, and there will be no barriers to entry,” she said, adding that 62 trainers will be ready to teach the participants.

“We commend Microsoft Jamaica for this very important outreach,which they are funding, and the importance of this initiative cannot be overstated,” she said, noting that the digital economy has created new opportunities in a lot of areas.

Yamile Bustamante, country representative for Microsoft, expressed “that the global training programme is in response to the challenges created by the pandemic, including job loss”. She relayed that some jobs “will return in different forms as companies transform and rebound, and persons will have to be trained to fill those positions”.

“Through this initiative we seek to bring digital platforms close to people from all ages and different backgrounds, so that they can gain new technological knowledge,” Bustamante said. As such, Microsoft has taken an “active role” through its digital skills programme, partnering with countries to close the digital gaps.