US$500 for Star Trek toys

Star Trek fans have been known to spend a lot of money to attend conventions across the US. But, are they ready to shell out US$500 for a toy set? Playmobil hopes so with the release of a new Star Trek line that includes not only the original series' most beloved characters, but also a giant USS Enterprise playset, and Tribbles too.

Playmobil is turning back time to 1966 to celebrate the original Star Trek crew with a massive new USS Enterprise set, 55 years after the TV show debuted. The set clocks in at an impressive 3.25 feet (1 meter) in length. The Mr Spock toy is particularly interesting for Playmobil aficionados, as it'll be the first Playmobil figure to sport pointed Vulcan ears.

The bridge where Captain Kirk commands his crew comes with a removable top and a Klingon ship staring down the Enterprise crew on the screen. The seven figures included with the set represent original characters Uhura, Sulu, Chekov, Dr McCoy, Mr Spock and Scotty.