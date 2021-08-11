New WhatsApp emojis

New WhatsApp emojisWednesday, August 11, 2021
Hundreds of new emojis are coming to the newest beta version of WhatsApp. Android Police confirm the release of 217 new emojis with WhatsApp beta version 2.21.16.10.
The new emojis are quite similar or a direct sequence of previously-existing emoji. They include multiple-skin tone couple emojis with heart, couples kissing, face in clouds, face with spiral eyes, and many more.
The set of new emojis is only present on the beta version of WhatsApp, so expect more work to be done to these emojis. For example, different skin tones can be implemented for the “Kiss” and the “Couple” emojis, whose gender can be customised, but they come only in the default emoji skin colour.
