XBOX at gamescom 2021

Xbox is heading to gamescom 2021 later this month. The gaming brand announced that they will be joining the fully virtual event, where it can be viewed anywhere in the world.

Xbox will be showcasing the latest updates and gameplay for some of the biggest games coming to the service. They gave an overview for the expose on their website last week.

“You'll get in-depth updates from some of our previously announced Xbox Game Studios titles alongside some of our third-party partners, including some of the incredible titles coming to Xbox this holiday, upcoming releases to our monthly subscription service, Xbox Game Pass, and much more,” the post said.

They will be airing the official gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream on August 24 at 10:00am PT/6:00pm BST/7 pm CEST YouTube, Twitch, Facebook Gaming, and Twitter.