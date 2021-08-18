XBOX at gamescom 2021

XBOX at gamescom 2021Wednesday, August 18, 2021
|
Xbox is heading to gamescom 2021 later this month. The gaming brand announced that they will be joining the fully virtual event, where it can be viewed anywhere in the world.
Xbox will be showcasing the latest updates and gameplay for some of the biggest games coming to the service. They gave an overview for the expose on their website last week.
“You'll get in-depth updates from some of our previously announced Xbox Game Studios titles alongside some of our third-party partners, including some of the incredible titles coming to Xbox this holiday, upcoming releases to our monthly subscription service, Xbox Game Pass, and much more,” the post said.
They will be airing the official gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream on August 24 at 10:00am PT/6:00pm BST/7 pm CEST YouTube, Twitch, Facebook Gaming, and Twitter.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy