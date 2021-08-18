Tomorrow is in your hands in the upcoming Death Stranding

The new Death Stranding Director's Cut explores a future in which a mysterious event known as the Death Stranding has opened a doorway between the living and the dead. This leads to grotesque creatures from the afterlife roaming the fallen world marred by a desolate society.

Remastered for the PlayStation 5 console, gamers will have an advanced combat and new competitive ranking system, new weapons and vehicles, and take on new enemies, extra missions as well as minigames. PS5 promises a lot of new features and new experiences.

The new Death Stranding Director's Cut will be released on September 24.