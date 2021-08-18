Is apprenticeship right for your company?

THE technology arena is growing exponentially, as is the need for digital skills and capabilities. IT companies and businesses with significant technology requirements have complex challenges that require rapidly evolving skill sets. Many companies struggle to find local capable resources and then compete for the skilled resources in the marketplace. In many instances there's resource poaching between local companies while IT professionals shapeshift and hop from one job to the next based on the competitiveness of salaries, opportunities for advancement, and the skills enhancement that roles would provide.

There are several efforts in the works to provide digital capabilities training to thousands of local Jamaicans through programmes by HEART/NSTA Trust, JTDA, independent coding academies and Jampro's Global Services Sector, to name a few. These various training initiatives address the gap in job-ready candidates for IT opportunities both locally and for overseas companies desiring to use our near shore advantages. They mainly seek to provide a competency-based approach to fast-track development of resources to meet immediate and future needs.

Many of the programms include internship options and apprenticeship opportunities. While many companies are familiar with and opt for internships, apprenticeship programmes tend to show more significant success in encouraging employability and retention. Internships are typically short-term gigs lasting from a few weeks to a few months, while apprenticeships can last up to 3 years. There are also structured training programmes for apprentices to master specific skills over that period.

IT firms and departments have a unique opportunity to flexibly and cost-effectively engage aspiring technologists through the Global Sector Services (GSS) apprenticeship programmes. This path supports resource fulfilment at varying levels; it also provides access to new energy and ideas while fostering skills development aligned with the organisation's needs. This combination typically results in higher retention rates for tech resources, which is critical in our highly competitive market.

There are a few drawbacks that employers should be aware of, including:

*The level of commitment and time required to bring an apprentice along can be demanding on the company.

*A lack of commercial understanding on the part of the apprentice and how their role influences the organisation's strategic success can exist.

*Potential disruption to existing team dynamics is a possibility.

Despite these implications an apprentice is 64% more likely to stay with an employer, so the benefits eventually outweigh the risks.

The future of work is now; to respond to the demands of the industry we have to be innovative with the ways we source and upskill employees. Apprenticeship is a great way to do just that.