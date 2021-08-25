View once feature on WhatsApp

View once feature on WhatsAppWednesday, August 25, 2021
|
WhatsApp users now have the ability to control how many times a photo or video can be viewed. This new feature has been dubbed View Once. The update was released at the beginning of August. It allows for the video or photo to be viewed once, thereby giving the sender control over how their message is consumed.
When the media is viewed, the receiving party is able to see a message that it was opened, but they they will be unable to open it again. WhatsApp promises end-to-end encryption as it does for normal messages, which means WhatsApp cannot see them. To use this feature, when sending a video or picture, users will see the number one next to the send button, select it and then send your message. In spite of this new feature, receivers will still be able to take a screenshot of messages when they open them, so remember to be sure of what you are sharing before you hit that send button.
— Alaina Watts
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy