View once feature on WhatsApp

WhatsApp users now have the ability to control how many times a photo or video can be viewed. This new feature has been dubbed View Once. The update was released at the beginning of August. It allows for the video or photo to be viewed once, thereby giving the sender control over how their message is consumed.

When the media is viewed, the receiving party is able to see a message that it was opened, but they they will be unable to open it again. WhatsApp promises end-to-end encryption as it does for normal messages, which means WhatsApp cannot see them. To use this feature, when sending a video or picture, users will see the number one next to the send button, select it and then send your message. In spite of this new feature, receivers will still be able to take a screenshot of messages when they open them, so remember to be sure of what you are sharing before you hit that send button.

— Alaina Watts