How secure is your computer network?Wednesday, September 01, 2021
|
THE escalation of cybersecurity breaches globally urgently requires local companies to now step up the pace in conducting digital security assessments as a proactive and preventive measure against breaches. As a process, security assessments represent a detailed review of the computer systems and digital applications within the computer network.
Security professionals carry out a risk analysis that uncovers potential vulnerabilities within the targeted business environment.
The comprehensive review of the surrounding threat environment includes the use of standardised and proven industry digital testing tools that support both automated scanning and the manual penetration test of the organisation's digital network. This work is conducted under a non-disclosure agreement (NDA).
The primary outcome of a security assessment is a detailed report issued to the organisation's senior management with precise and clear recommendations and suggestions for improving the security posture for the business.
Contributed by Dr Sean Thorpe, professor of cybersecurity, University of Technology, Jamaica and immediate past president of the Jamaica Computer Society (JCS).
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy