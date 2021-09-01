How secure is your computer network?

THE escalation of cybersecurity breaches globally urgently requires local companies to now step up the pace in conducting digital security assessments as a proactive and preventive measure against breaches. As a process, security assessments represent a detailed review of the computer systems and digital applications within the computer network.

Security professionals carry out a risk analysis that uncovers potential vulnerabilities within the targeted business environment.

The comprehensive review of the surrounding threat environment includes the use of standardised and proven industry digital testing tools that support both automated scanning and the manual penetration test of the organisation's digital network. This work is conducted under a non-disclosure agreement (NDA).

The primary outcome of a security assessment is a detailed report issued to the organisation's senior management with precise and clear recommendations and suggestions for improving the security posture for the business.

Contributed by Dr Sean Thorpe, professor of cybersecurity, University of Technology, Jamaica and immediate past president of the Jamaica Computer Society (JCS).