The makings of a digital society

The world we now live in has got a serious reality check in the form of COVID-19. It has forced us to reassess how we do even the most basic of things.

But among many other things it has greatly increased our reliance on technology, and it has demonstrated to those who were reluctant or resistant to change what is truly possible with technology as an enabler.

COVID-19 has also brought to the fore more discussions about digital transformation and the advent of the digital society.

It is important to understand what a digital society looks like and what the key underpinnings are if we are to firmly stake our claim in the digital global marketplace. This article series will look to provide an insight as to what a digital society ought to look like.

Components of the digital society

There are nine key ingredients that are important to the facilitation and success of any digital society and citizenship in such a society. These are:

1) Digital Access – the equitable distribution of technology and online resources

2) Digital Commerce – electronic buying and selling of goods and safeguards to assist those buying, selling, banking, or using money in any way in the digital space

3) Digital Communication – electronic exchange and sharing of information and data

4) Digital Literacy – the process of understanding technology and its use (The better educated or “digitally literate” we are the more likely they are to make good decisions online.)

5) Digital Law – the electronic responsibility for actions and deeds, and the creation of rules and policy that address issues related to the digital space

6) Digital Etiquette – the electronic standards of conduct or procedures and the process of thinking about others when using digital devices

7) Digital Wellness & Health – the physical and psychological well-being in a digital world

8) Digital Rights & Responsibilities – the requirements and freedoms extended to everyone in a digital society

9) Digital Security & Privacy – the electronic precautions to guarantee safety

We will interrogate in more detail each of these key components over the next couple of articles. In addition, we hope to demonstrate why a comprehensive digital society policy is needed for our country and citizens to realise the full benefit of the efforts that have been made up to this point.

Such a policy will provide the road map and framework for achieving the digital society we desire. It will also serve to galvanise efforts and funding needed to achieve the desired outcomes.

Trevor Forrest is the founder and CEO of 876 Technology Solutions. Christopher Reckord is CEO of managed IT services provider tTech Limited. Collectively, they have approximately 80 years of experience helping organisations of varying sizes procure and implement information technology solutions and transform digitally.