Playbyte wants to be a social app too

Playbyte wants to become the TikTok for games with the iOS app offering tools that allow users to make and share simple games. Games are created by using simple building blocks, emojis, and even images from your Camera Roll on your iPhone. The idea is to make building games just another form of self-expression, rather than some introductory, educational experience trying to teach users the basics of coding.

CEO Kyle Russell says Playbyte is meant to be a social media app, not just a games app. “We have this model in our minds for what is required to build a new social media platform,” he says. Russell goes on to explain that what Twitter did for text, Instagram did for photos, and TikTok did for video was a combination of constraints with a personalised feed .

The app is a free for download on the App Store.