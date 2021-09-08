Playbyte wants to be a social app too

Playbyte wants to be a social app tooWednesday, September 08, 2021
|
Playbyte wants to become the TikTok for games with the iOS app offering tools that allow users to make and share simple games. Games are created by using simple building blocks, emojis, and even images from your Camera Roll on your iPhone. The idea is to make building games just another form of self-expression, rather than some introductory, educational experience trying to teach users the basics of coding.
CEO Kyle Russell says Playbyte is meant to be a social media app, not just a games app. “We have this model in our minds for what is required to build a new social media platform,” he says. Russell goes on to explain that what Twitter did for text, Instagram did for photos, and TikTok did for video was a combination of constraints with a personalised feed .
The app is a free for download on the App Store.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy