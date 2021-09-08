Transfer WhatsApp chats from iOS to Android

WHATSAPP users with iPhones can finally transfer their chat history to Android devices, starting with the Samsung Galaxy smartphones.

Beta testers were the first to have access, but now the transfer option has been made available to everyone — using the Lightning to USB-C cable. WhatsApp, owned by Facebook, has never offered a way to transfer chats from one device to another if on different operating systems. According to WhatsApp, the transfer option should soon be available to more Android smartphones and eventually allow you to move conversations from Android to iPhone.