Battlefield 2042 sneak peek

EXCITEMENT is high for the launch of Battlefield 2042 , with a fresh round of Battlefield 2042 gameplay footage showing the combat abilities of four specialists, from grappling hooks to healing guns.

New footage from DICE and EA introduce the unique gear and traits of Webster Mackay, Maria Falck, Pyotr “Boris” Guskovsky and Wikus “Casper” Van Daele. So far, we have had a look at half of the 10 specialists who will be playable in Battlefield 2042 at launch.