Amazon TVs coming with Alexa

Amazon big-screen televisions are due this October, in direct competition with Samsung, LG and Sony.

The TVs will come with Amazon's Alexa virtual assistant and range in size from 55 to 75 inches. The Amazon TVs are to be made by Chinese manufacturer TCL.

Amazon already sells televisions in India branded as part of its “Amazon Basics” line. Amazon also makes a Fire TV stick, a TV attachment, and remote that serve as an Amazon-powered streaming app platform, and the introduction of branded TVs with Alexa would be a further boost for the company.