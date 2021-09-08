Social $ense — E-commerce coming to Twitter

E-COMMERCE is booming and Twitter wants an even bigger piece of the pie. They started earlier this year by integrating newsletter platform Revue into their users' experience. This allows users to make their own newsletter while providing the option to monetise. Just last week they launched their Super Follows feature which they described as “a new way for people to earn monthly revenue by sharing subscriber-only content with their followers on Twitter”.

These changes come as no surprise as Twitter had presented plans back in February during their Analyst Day. The next move is to provide a shopping experience to their regular users. Persons would have seen a monetisation tab appear on their Twitter profiles after the launch of the Super follow feature. This is an indication that they are advancing with the shopping module. Some users have begun to seeing evidence of this through a “purchases” tab. The purchases tab is where you'll have a sort of digital receipt for all the purchases made on Twitter. It is also where you'll be able to see product offerings from professional profiles. As of now, Twitter will show the product listing from professional profiles, which is also another feature that they are testing with a small group of companies in the United States.

In this shopping module, which they started testing back in July, users will be able to view products through images, find out more about the products, and purchase the item without leaving the Twitter platform. It's a truly exciting development that will bring competition to other platforms which also have these features, namely Instagram. Unlike Instagram , Twitter has a reputation of quickly rolling out new features to LATAM and the Caribbean. This feature would mean further access for Caribbean businesses to an international community. We don't know what requirements will be needed to gain access to this feature eg follower count, payment structure etc, but it will be another means of engaging with those who love your company's product. Therefore, businesses should begin to look at how they can build their Twitter presence in preparation for this upcoming e-commerce feature.

Chelan Smith is CEO of Chelan Communications. With over 13 years of experience in social media she has worked with local and international companies to implement strategy, as well as develop and solidify their digital brand voice. Visit the website www.chelancommuniations.com