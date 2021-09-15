TikTok Fashion Month

# TikTokFashionMonth is offering a runway by hosting various live streams and events in a month when New York Fashion Week would normally hog the headlines.

Ten of TikTok's most prominent fashion influencers are hitting the stage as 'Fashion & Beauty Frontrunners' in dedicated Fashion Month activations to showcase the latest trends. “From high fashion favourites to beauty gurus changing the glam game, these Fashion & Beauty Frontrunners always make a grand entrance, on and off TikTok, and deserve to be celebrated!”

#TikTokFashionMonth is a month-long fashion event partnering with top fashion brands and TikTok creators. Tune in to your favourite fashion brands debuting exclusive capsule collections only on TikTok.