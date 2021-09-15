Smart glasses from Facebook and Ray-Ban

Smart glasses from Facebook and Ray-BanWednesday, September 15, 2021
|
Facebook and Ray-Ban have partnered for smart glasses, which record 30-second videos and stills.
The 'Stories' glasses include integrated audio and dual 5-megapixel cameras, microphones and integrated speakers that stream audio over Bluetooth 5.0
Priced at US$300, Stories glasses are offered as sunglasses in various colours or as clear lenses that range from clear with blue light filter; brown gradient; green, grey, blue polarised; and transition lenses. You can listen to music or podcasts and take calls, in addition to commanding, “Hey Facebook, take a video.”
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy