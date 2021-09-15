Smart glasses from Facebook and Ray-Ban

Facebook and Ray-Ban have partnered for smart glasses, which record 30-second videos and stills.

The 'Stories' glasses include integrated audio and dual 5-megapixel cameras, microphones and integrated speakers that stream audio over Bluetooth 5.0

Priced at US$300, Stories glasses are offered as sunglasses in various colours or as clear lenses that range from clear with blue light filter; brown gradient; green, grey, blue polarised; and transition lenses. You can listen to music or podcasts and take calls, in addition to commanding, “Hey Facebook, take a video.”