More WFH tools from Teams, Outlook, LinkedIn

WHILE 160,000 Microsoft employees are working remotely, the company is moving to offer more features in its suite of products for those working from home worldwide.

One example is Teams Rooms with AI-enabled cameras to handle speaker tracking, multiple video streams, and people recognition. A new PowerPoint feature called Cameo will integrate the Teams camera feed directly into a presentation so that a presenter can choose how and where they want to appear on the screen with their slides.

Outlook will allow people to specify whether they plan to attend a meeting in person or remotely. Microsoft hotdesking for Teams will make it easier for people to locate and reserve flexible workspaces in the office.

Meantime, LinkedIn is making 36 LinkedIn Learning courses free until October 9, 2021, so LinkedIn members and HR professionals can expand their skills.

LinkedIn is also rolling out new fields within job postings so companies can publicise whether a job is remote, hybrid or on-site. LinkedIn will soon allow for the posting of valuable information on companies' pages, such as vaccination requirements and plans for returning to the office.