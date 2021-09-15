How important is my fan/ follower count?

LET'S face it, when we are checking out a social media profile – whether it be for a brand or an individual — the first thing that grabs your attention is their follower/fan count.

Social media users tend to place followers on a pedestal; it's the number one metric we're all judged by. We look at it and immediately decide how significant we think a page is. Let's shift this to a brand's perspective.

A high follower count for your brand's social media page is a vanity metric. Yes, it's nice to have a large number of followers as this indicates, at the very least, some level of brand awareness. However, we have to ask ourselves: “How valuable are my followers?”

Would you be satisfied with speaking to 10,000 social media users who aren't listening to you? It's great to have many followers, but if those followers aren't valuable, if they aren't the right people following you and if they aren't engaging with you, then that number is essentially useless.

From a business perspective, reaching the right people at the right time should be far more important than speaking to everybody all at once.

Rather than stressing over your follower/fan count, fine-tune your target and focus your efforts on developing valuable content that you know will connect with your audience. Once you consistently do that, increasing your follower count is the easy part.

You'll find that more people who share similar characteristics with your target audience will then engage with your brand, making it easier to convert them into loyal customers!

Rickman Warren is the managing director and “chief nerd” at LucraLux Marketing, specialising in lead generation. He has over a decade of experience helping businesses improve their results from their investment in digital marketing. Contact email: rick@lucraux.com