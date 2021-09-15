WhatsApp to transcribe voice messages

According to WABetainfo, WhatsApp is working on transcribing voice messages sent using speech recognition technology. The feature will be optional and require special permission on iOS. Transcriptions will be saved on the user's device rather than WhatsApp or Facebook servers.

The transcription feature is currently in development for the iOS version of WhatsApp and will be available to try out in future beta versions, but there's no evidence of an Android version.

WhatsApp is working on Instagram-style message reactions, the ability to transfer chats from Android to iOS, a new option to let you hide your “Last Seen” from specific contacts, end-to-end encryption for cloud and local backups, and more.