Another bud to join the Samsung gang

WE have come a long way from the headphone sets that came with the Walkman. Not only is there variety with the availability of headsets, earphones (corded and wireless) and earbuds, but the most important thing now is the features that each gadget brings to the table — the new product in this line-up is Samsung's latest addition, the Galaxy Buds 2.

Unlike its predecessors, the Galaxy Buds 2 doesn't have features such as “detect conversations” and “360 audio” . These buds are still pleasurable to use. Along with phones, these Galaxy Buds are compatible with other devices such as your smartwatch and tablet, and also connect to your PCs and TVs without having to manually disconnect and pair again when you want to change devices.

The Galaxy Buds 2 made their debut on August 27, the second Samsung buds released this year. Packaged in a glossy, sleek pod, the petite buds are just the right size; not only do they fit the user's ears perfectly, but they are not too obvious an extension.

Once connected to a device, a notification pops up on the screen giving details on the level of charge both the earbuds and charging case have. One of the most interesting attributes of this gadget is the Galaxy Wearable app which comes pre-installed on some Samsung phones or downloaded from the app store. This app allows users to adjust noise controls, a variety of sound settings, touch controls – which activate the touchpad features – the earbuds settings, and the best part, Find My Earbuds. With Find My Earbuds, when the buds are out of the case, users will be able to see the earbuds' location, and by selecting the ring option, the buds will chirp, alerting you of their location.

The active noise cancellation characteristic is something to write home about. Although happenings on the outside can still be heard when the music comes on, all bets are off, and the user is immersed in a different world. The sound quality is crisp and really clear, giving the illusion of being inside the music. However, depending on your surroundings, ambient sound features can be activated to ensure awareness of your environment.

With Share power, devices can share charges with another. All you have to do is put the devices together. However, this can only be done with compatible devices such as Galaxy S21, S21 Ultra, and Galaxy S1w. When charged, the buds can give you up to 20 hours of playtime, with up to 5 hours per charge in the earbuds. Placing the buds in the charging case for 10 minutes will also give you up to 150 minutes of playtime.

And while the Galaxy Buds 2 are not water-resistant like the Buds Pro, they do have an IPX2 rating, which, according to Samsung, grants slight protection from dripping water at a 15-degree angle for at least 10 minutes. Just don't get them wet.

Samsung is going places no earbuds have gone before, with multiple device compatibility, power longevity and enhanced experiences. They have once again proved it with the Galaxy Buds 2.