Newest Apple devices arrive

Newest Apple devices arriveWednesday, September 15, 2021
|
Apple enthusiasts were not disappointed in the unveiling yesterday of the latest devices from the technology giant. CEO Tim Cook and his team basked in the glow as they introduced more powerful features, fantastic designs, greater utility and emphasis on using recyclable materials.
- The new iPad and iPad mini
- The Apple Watch Series 7
- The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini
- The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Max
The new iPads are on sale and will ship next week. The new iPhones go on sale on Friday, September 17 and ship on Friday, September 24. The Apple Watch Series 7 will ship later this year.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy