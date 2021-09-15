Newest Apple devices arrive

Apple enthusiasts were not disappointed in the unveiling yesterday of the latest devices from the technology giant. CEO Tim Cook and his team basked in the glow as they introduced more powerful features, fantastic designs, greater utility and emphasis on using recyclable materials.

- The new iPad and iPad mini

- The Apple Watch Series 7

- The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini

- The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Max

The new iPads are on sale and will ship next week. The new iPhones go on sale on Friday, September 17 and ship on Friday, September 24. The Apple Watch Series 7 will ship later this year.