Social $ense: How Brands Can Raise Engagement on Linkedin

LINKEDIN , the professional network that allows persons and brands to connect, has seen continued engagement growth over the last couple of years. I recommend investigating what benefits your brand or business could get from developing and maintaining a solid presence on this app.

As stated in my previous article 'Choosing the right social media platforms', not all platforms are a fit for your company or brand, however, it is always best to investigate and give a look. Staying abreast of the new digital trends can benefit your company as you'll know first-hand when a feature emerges that could work for you.

In a recent interview, Ting Ba, group product marketing manager at Linkedin, said the current pandemic has left people desperate for community. It is on this note that we look at key ways brands can engage on Linkedin.

1. Complete your page: Many begin but only have a profile picture and short description on their page. Filling out your page entirely and putting effort into it will help the algorithm and encourage those who decide to check out your company.

2. Be Consistent: This is starting to become a recurring point on my lists, but it is true. There is something the online community loves about consistency and for brands this also holds true, so seek to engage daily at the same time or weekly on the same day.

3. Mix It Up: I've talked before about the dangers of consistently pushing the hard sell online. Ting Ba also touches on this — consumers know they are following a brand but want additional value above just products and sales. If you are aiming for Linkedin then try the 3:1 approach which is, for every one product pushed, do two engagement pushes such as stories, polls or an article that ties into your industry.

Linkedin has the potential to drive brand recognition and expose you to key areas affecting your industry. If you're interested, I suggest signing up and giving it a look to get a feel of the landscape. You never know — this could be the engagement tool your business needs.

Chelan Smith is CEO of Chelan Communications. With over 13 years of experience in social media, she has worked with local and international companies to implement strategy and develop and solidify their digital brand voice.