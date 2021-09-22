Makings of a Digital Society – Protect and Secure

THIS week we will look at the final three of the nine components of a digital society that fall under the umbrella of “Secure and Protect”. These are:

1. Digital Rights &

Responsibilities

2. Digital Safety & Security

3. Digital Health & Wellness

Digital Rights and Responsibilities provide the rules and understanding that everyone must have when interacting with others in the digital domain.

• How is personal data managed?

• How is data collected?

• How are people informed of the collection and use of data?

• How is the privacy of data maintained by both owners and users of the data?

• How is the use of this digital information harmonised with the expectations derived from the fundamental charter of rights and every citizen's rights under the constitution?

It is also essential to understand the harmful and intimidating environment that is the online space. Instances of cyber preying and cyber bullying have increased significantly. Knowledge of how to treat these occurrences and the redress afforded are fundamental.

Full awareness of how to safeguard information and data is the foundation of Digital Safety & Security. We have seen an exponential increase in data breaches, cyberattacks, and even State-sponsored cyber warfare in recent months. In almost every one of these incidents, the major contributing factor (good or bad) is the human factor. It is of utmost importance to increase education and awareness around safety and security best practices for all those who must function in the digital space. If not done, there will be a resultant erosion of trust in the digital space and uptake of the digital way of life will be severely impacted.

Finally, Digital Health and Wellness are perhaps the most underappreciated and overlooked components in every digital society. In much the same way we must maintain our health and wellness in our everyday activities, it is necessary to understand and treat the health and wellness impacts of spending a lot of time in the digital/online space. The consequences are real and they affect both the physical and mental. So, new awareness programmes around how to manage the use of technology and the time spent using same become necessary. We must learn to balance the technology/human interactions to ensure best practices when using a computer or a mobile device for prolonged periods. Finally, we must ensure that we do not allow technology in the digital realm to erode human-to-human interaction, as that can have a lasting impact on our health and wellness.

Trevor Forrest is the founder and CEO of 876 Technology Solutions. Christopher Reckord is CEO of managed IT services provider tTech Limited. Collectively, they have approximately 80 years of experience helping organisations of varying sizes procure and implement information technology solutions and transform digitally.