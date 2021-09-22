What makes online advertising so different from traditional?

ADVERTISING online is very different from traditional advertising. It is one of the most effective ways businesses may expand their reach. While companies are still using traditional advertising to drive customers' attention to websites, many companies are turning to online ads such as boosted and promoted posts and Google search and display ads as means of reaching Internet users. The cherry on top is that online ads can move users down your sales funnel with the click of a button.

Like traditional ads, online advertisements strategically placed can attract the desired target audience by utilising hundreds of parameters. These range from demographic data such as age, gender, income, level of education, and marital status to browsing preferences and social behaviour. Therefore, the advertising budget makes it more likely to produce better results.

Additionally, in the current online advertising space the options for buying digital ad spaces are endless. The platforms include social media, websites and within the results of search engines like Google. Each advertising platform possesses its strengths and weaknesses, so study each and choose wisely to get the desired results.

Remember to craft your ads wisely — social media ads follow a lot of traditional advertising rules. Your ad copy must be concise, with powerful calls to action and arresting images. Keep multiple ads in your arsenal, ready to be deployed and rotated, as online ads get worn out relatively quickly.

Online advertising provides new opportunities for businesses to reach a broad audience but it is not necessarily a replacement for traditional advertising. It's essential to consider your business' target audience and to place your ads exactly where they will find and interact with them.

Rickman Warren is the managing director and “chief nerd” at LucraLux Marketing, specialising in lead generation. He has over a decade of experience helping businesses improve their results from their investment in digital marketing. Contact e-mail: rick@lucraux.com