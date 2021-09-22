Huawei Nova 9 set to launch tomorrow

Huawei Nova 9 set to launch tomorrowWednesday, September 22, 2021
|
HUAWEI is set to launch its Nova 9 Series on September 23, 2021. The announcement ends speculation and has finally confirmed the anticipated devices.
Alternatively, He Gang, president of handset business, Huawei Consumer Business Group, says The Nova 9 series has been prepared for over a year.
It is said to have nine colours this time around and pre-installed the HarmonyOS 2 system to be focused on the image flagship of young people.
The Huawei Nova 9 series comes with two models — Nova 9 and Nova 9 Pro. Both are said to be powered by the Snapdragon chipset but with 4G technologies. The rear side has a massive camera system with quad cameras.
The Pro version features a 4500mAh battery with 100W super-fast charging and is reported to be the first phone to equip such technology.
As it relates to software, the device is expected to come pre-installed with HarmonyOS 2.1 version.
