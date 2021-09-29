Kibwe McGann — Easy Does It

KIBWE McGann, country manager of WiPay Jamaica, developed a strong work ethic and learnt the art of connecting with people while working in his family's auto business. The experience also nurtured his entrepreneurial flair and ultimately shaped his dynamic career. Eager to explore and build on his early lessons, McGann travelled extensively, seizing every opportunity to learn and network before returning to Jamaica.

Armed with new perspectives, ambitious ideas and the thought that “Failure is a delayed win”, he was eager to execute what would become some of the Caribbean's most premier events through his marketing and event management agency, Intuit Concepts. He seized every chance to extend his mentorship by partnering with students to convert creative concepts into reality.

Interestingly, McGann recounts his first interaction with WiPay as one coming from an unfortunate incident where he could not access the funds needed to make payments.

Help came in time from the CEO of WiPay, Aldwyn Wayne, who used the platform as the timely solution for McGann to retrieve his funds. Wayne then insisted that McGann return the favour by working for WiPay. Having experienced the impact of the WiPay solution first-hand, coupled with his expertise, McGann felt the urge to empower people to earn and is privileged to do so daily.

WiPay is a Caribbean-based digital payments solution built with proprietary technology that allows unbanked, underbanked and banked individuals to accept and make payments. McGann disclosed that WiPay has been researching the market for almost a year to gain deeper customer insights from initiatives like the RADA Cashless Farmers' Market. WiPay also paid it forward, in response to COVID-19, by offering 1,000 free e-commerce websites and online training through its affiliate, WiShops. Surprisingly, the initiative saw WiPay recognised by the Guinness World Records for having the most people hosted in online development.

They have also partnered with organisations like Food For the Poor by issuing grants through the use of QR codes that are redeemable at any approved collection outlet islandwide. McGann says that the response to WiPay's official launch in Jamaica has been an exciting one. Taking a “can't stop, won't stop” approach, WiPay also aims to expand through strategic partnerships with leading companies.

For McGann, saying “yes” without fear opens one's mind to the learning curve that comes with the opportunity. He also implores that people should be their genuine selves and use the wealth of experiences to “connect the dots” — which he has leveraged to WiPay's benefit. Having a positive outlook, being a person of integrity and not dwelling on missed opportunities are also philosophies he lives by.

Lastly, McGann is convinced that “The day that I lose is the day my competitor should fear the most, because it means that I would have learnt.”