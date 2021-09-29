New iPhones don't create as much buzz as they used to

New iPhones don't create as much buzz as they used toWednesday, September 29, 2021
|
APPLE'S latest iPhone line-up will be released into the wild this week. The company unveiled four new devices during a virtual event last Tuesday, comprising the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Pro, the iPhone 13 Pro Max, and the iPhone 13 mini.
While Apple's iPhone announcements are still preceded by months of rumours, alleged leaks, and endless speculation, Google Trends data suggests that the events themselves no longer create as much buzz as they used to.
Looking at global search interest for the term “iPhone” shows that, like the 12, the iPhone 13's unveiling has failed to spark as much online attention as its predecessors.
This may be as a result of the economic impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic, but as our chart shows, enthusiasm has been on the wane since as far back as the iPhone 5, perhaps pointing towards the lack of real innovation in the smartphone world generally.
Nevertheless, Apple certainly hasn't been feeling this effect on their profit and loss sheet, with iPhone revenue still showing an upward trend.
— Felix Richter
https://www.statista.com
