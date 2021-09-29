Instagram Kids on pause

Instagram Kids on pauseWednesday, September 29, 2021
|
INSTAGRAM announced on Monday that their plan to develop a kids version of Instagram is on hold and they will be focusing on building parental supervision tools. The app was being developed for children 13 years and younger, and received major criticism from users and lawmakers alike.
In a statement Instagram said, “We wanted to provide an update on our work to build an Instagram experience for people under the age of 13, often referred to as 'Instagram Kids'. We started this project to address an important problem seen across our industry: kids are getting phones younger and younger, misrepresenting their age, and downloading apps that are meant for those 13 or older.
“We firmly believe that it's better for parents to have the option to give their children access to a version of Instagram that is designed for them — where parents can supervise and control their experience — than relying on an app's ability to verify the age of kids who are too young to have an ID,” they continued.
The statement continued with their intentions to build on the parental supervision features to enable parents to “shape” their children's experience.
— Alaina Watts
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy