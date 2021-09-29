Instagram Kids on pause

INSTAGRAM announced on Monday that their plan to develop a kids version of Instagram is on hold and they will be focusing on building parental supervision tools. The app was being developed for children 13 years and younger, and received major criticism from users and lawmakers alike.

In a statement Instagram said, “We wanted to provide an update on our work to build an Instagram experience for people under the age of 13, often referred to as 'Instagram Kids'. We started this project to address an important problem seen across our industry: kids are getting phones younger and younger, misrepresenting their age, and downloading apps that are meant for those 13 or older.

“We firmly believe that it's better for parents to have the option to give their children access to a version of Instagram that is designed for them — where parents can supervise and control their experience — than relying on an app's ability to verify the age of kids who are too young to have an ID,” they continued.

The statement continued with their intentions to build on the parental supervision features to enable parents to “shape” their children's experience.

— Alaina Watts