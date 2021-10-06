Magnum gives dancehall lovers online gaming platform during COVID

THE official drink of dancehall, Magnum Tonic Wine has conceptualised and delivered an online gaming platform called Weh Yuh Know Bout Dancehall (WYKBD) for dancehall lovers during the height of the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

With the help of Jussbuss — a content creation agency based in Kingston — and host Trippple X, Weh Yuh Know Bout Dancehall tests players' knowledge of dancehall trivia and gives players a chance to win cash and other prizes.

The game has three interactive rounds, with four questions per round. As the player progresses the questions become harder. Hosted by Magnumhub, each game is available for a limited time and is updated with new questions every six months. Participants have unlimited entries to win weekly prizes and surprises.

Their level of difficulty dictates the randomly selected questions. The host's comments during the questions round and for the introduction of videos change depending on the player's current score, resulting in a more dynamic experience than your average online trivia game. WYKBD challenges participants in rounds with dancehall-related questions to showcase how knowledgeable they are about the genre.

According to Magnum's marketing manager for the Caribbean, Kamal Powell, the game will have lasting effects on our culture.

“We are excited to announce our latest innovation, Weh Yuh Know Bout Dancehall because the industry needs it. We could not have brought this to life without the pure genius of the Jussbuss team,” Powell said.

“Much of our culture is dominated by oral tradition where information is passed down through word of mouth. The problem with this is that, over time, information will become muddled and so too will the culture. By introducing this game, we hope to document aspects of dancehall culture and realign its people with the facts and history. Weh Yuh Know Bout Dancehall will be successful because a lot of thought and planning went into the process. From the game's set-up to the questions, we know our patrons will love it. All winners will be contacted for a chance to win giveaways courtesy of Magnum Tonic Wine,” added Powell.