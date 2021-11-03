Huawei expands outside the Chinese market

TECH giants Huawei will launch two new smartphones in global markets at an event in Vienna, Austria, on October 21. Rumours are that this event will herald the introduction of the Huawei Nova 9 and the Huawei Nova 8i. These are the most recent mid-range smartphones released by the company and the first time since being restricted to using its app store and services.

Since these devices are already in the Chinese market, consumers can know what to expect of them. For example, The Huawei Nova 9 introduced in China in September features a 6.57-inch OLED display with full HD+ screen resolution, a centred punch-hole for the selfie camera with a 120 Hz refresh rate, and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

“The handset comes with the cutting edge Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, but there is a catch”, sources say. “This chipset supports 5G, but Huawei is shipping it to global markets in its 4G flavour,” since the company is restricted from using 5G networks that use US-related technologies. The device also has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

“There is a primary 50 MP camera, an 8 MP ultrawide module, 2 MP macro, and 2 MP depth snappers,” sources say. “For selfies and video calls, there is a 32 MP front camera. The device draws its powers from a 4,300 mAh battery with 66 W fast charging,” according to reviewers.

When it comes to the Huawei Nova 8i, it packs a full HD+ display with 6.67 inches. However, it's a cheaper LCD screen with a punch-hole camera to the top left.

“The device carries the modest Snapdragon 662 paired with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage”, sources explain. “This chipset is already 4G-limited, so no big surprises here. The selfie snapper is a 16 MP camera, and it packs a Quad-camera set-up with a 64 MP primary camera, an 8 MP ultrawide snapper, and two 2 MP modules. The device draws its powers from a 4,300 mAh battery with 66 W fast charging.”