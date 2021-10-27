Social $ense: More E-commerce features for Instagram

At the beginning of the pandemic, it seemed like everyone was jumping on Instagram Live. That eventually died down in some areas, or at least it appeared to be dying down. However, recent events lead us to believe that the Live content market is bubbling, and Instagram does not want to be left behind.

Instagram recently released tools that allow content creators to schedule their lives and build momentum leading up to the actual day of the Live as far as 90 days out. They have also put in another feature that allows the user to practise to ensure that your connection is good, as, too, your lighting with a select group of persons or by yourself.

You might be wondering why Instagram is placing so much emphasis on Live updates. Well, the answer is that they are making Instagram a marketplace-friendly platform. Live shopping events in China have exploded and caught the eye of not just Instagram but also TikTok. Estimates project that by 2026 Live shopping events will be responsible for up to 20 per cent of all e-commerce sales. Instagram wants to make sure its platform is ready and attractive for when that switch takes place. Allowing scheduling and additional features for Instagram Live will encourage businesses or hosts of shopping events to draw viewers through reminders and tag items for sale from early out.

We see the change of Instagram and other platforms to facilitate E-commerce. Small businesses need to heed and keep a close eye on these changes as mastering the features will help build audiences early. Find the Live streams from China and study them so that you are ready to use them when the features become available. You can also do a simpler version of Live shopping events; this will acclimatise your audience until the more intricate features are available.

Chelan Smith is CEO of Chelan Communications. With over 13 years of experience in social media, she has worked with local and international companies to implement strategy and develop and solidify their digital brand voice. www.chelancommunications.com