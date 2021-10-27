Huawei hosts local partner and energy summit

TECH giant Huawei hosted its Jamaica Partner Summit 2021 at Jamaica Pegasus hotel on Wednesday along with their energy summit on Thursday morning, inviting local partners including Avalon Technologies Ltd, Smart Technologies, Royal Computers, PBS Technologies, Lan Integrators Ltd, Nexsys International, Fosrich Company Ltd, Appliance Traders Ltd and Innovative Corp Solutions to partake in learning about its numerous solutions.

Courtney Hamilton, director of enterprise business group for Huawei Jamaica, was elated with the exchange, saying it provided the perfect platform to showcase the company's applicable solutions and technology that many local vendors can appreciate.

“The main purpose of today's event is to sensitise the partners to some of the general tenants of Huawei Solutions along with making it known to the general public who we are — that is, our positioning in the global arena along with our strengths in the region,” Hamilton explained at the Partner Summit.

Apart from educating within its partner programme, Huawei took the opportunity to introduce the main products and solutions of datacom and storage applicable in Jamaica. It was also critical for the company to provide a general understanding about monetising connectivity. Huawei believes that the existing connectivity has a lot of potential and provides opportunity for both them and their partners.

The company invited one of their existing partners, for almost three years, Digi-Data Systems Limited from Trinidad and Tobago to speak at the Partner Summit event in an attempt to instil further confidence in local providers.

“Huawei has really left an excellent impression in Trinidad and Tobago, even more so with Digi-Data,” commented Digi-Data Systems Limited's Chief Operations Officer Cairon Charles.

“As a partner, we are committed to continue to provide their solutions and services, not just in Trinidad but to every single regional country that we're allowed to sell in.”

New local partners echoed the same sentiments, expressing that they too have outstanding service from Huawei.

“From being a partner for just a month, so far I can concur that the customer service has been excellent,” business development manager of PBS Technologies, Shenia Wright expressed. “They're big on active engagement. From the point of the idea, to fleshing out a solution, to delivering a solution to a customer, I have found them to be an excellent partner in that regard.”

She also shared her biggest takeaway from the event.

“My main takeaway from today is that they have made an intentional choice to price for the Caribbean. Oftentimes we have international technology partners operating in our region that don't have an appreciation of the economic realities here,” Wright explained.

Major countries have set timetables to hit targets of peak carbon emissions and carbon neutrality. This will significantly accelerate the energy industry's progress towards becoming low-carbon, electric, digital and intelligent. To better serve its global customers and facilitate the global energy revolution, Huawei decided to establish the wholly owned subsidiary Digital Power Technologies Co Ltd and its subsidiaries.

That being said, the main objective of Huawei's energy summit was to showcase their digital power portfolio with their partners and to share the importance of how the development of new technologies and the digitalisation of energy are becoming the key drivers to shift energy consumption, generation and distribution. This is then expected to lead to a greener and resourceful world since data center products for high and efficient computing, site power technologies for high reliability, and smart PV solutions for the generation of such green energies will source every ecosystem.

Guest speaker Cecil Foster, CEO of Fosrich Company Ltd, had made the partnership between that company and Huawei known, along with plans of providing technical support solutions that will consequently drive solution and provide competitive prices.

“We are now the authorised partner for Huawei in Jamaica” Foster stated. “We want to lead the market development towards a greener and renewable energy solution and we are very happy to be working with Huawei.”

Huawei believes strongly in relationships and building stronger partnerships. The company is big on loyalty.

“Huawei believes in ensuring that our partners succeed. We work with them closely in developing the partner[ship] — whether it be in training their sales or technical staff, helping them to get the message out or even working directly with customers. We exist because our partners continue to push and introduce our products to their customers, so we have to ensure we take care of them every step of the way,” said Neil Grant, CEO Carrier Networking Business Group at Huawei Jamaica.

Huawei has also kicked off their annual Seeds for the Future programme, with an opening ceremony that was held on Friday October 22, 2021 further demonstrating its commitment to Jamaica.