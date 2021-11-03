That woman in tech

The conversation is ripe for the picking, and many feel it's overdone. And yet some would be surprised to know that the number of women in the technology field is still vastly inferior to that of their male counterparts.

There's no doubt that we've made strides in the last few decades, with the US showing growth in women in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) careers growing from 8 per cent in 1970 to 27 per cent in 2019. This shows that there is still lots of room for growth. In reality, there are opportunities on both sides to shift these statistics.

In most studies, women represent an average of 25 per cent of STEM workers. A simple indicator reveals the number of women in four of the top technology companies in the world:

* Google – 23 per cent

* Apple – 23 per cent

* Facebook – 23 per cent

* Microsoft – 20 per cent

These figures do not mean that other companies do not have more STEM women employed, but the average is typically far less than 50 per cent. Amazon, as an example, is noted to have 43 per cent of their staff complement as women in STEM roles. The challenges go beyond the low numbers of women in the industry. Men in business meetings regularly outnumber the majority (72 per cent) of women in tech by at least a 2:1 ratio. Twenty-six per cent of women report being outnumbered by 5:1 or more. Additionally, the gap in remuneration continues to be an issue, primarily because the base pay for women is lower. While women may ask for the same rate of increase as men, the men are also getting increases, so the gap does not get addressed.

A survey conducted by Comparably of 10,000 tech employees in the US found the gender gap in salaries is evident regardless of education. The widest gap is between men and women whose qualifications include “some college”, where women reported a median salary of $72,000 and men $107,000.

The responsibility for women is also to help create a shift in the inclusivity of the field. We can champion the advancement of STEM in education and encourage our girls to consider opportunities in the technology field. Many women don't feel as confident in this space because of limited exposure to the possibilities of a tech career. This is partly due to the low rate of STEM familiarisation offered to girls in school, based on how teachers introduce the subject areas to girls vs boys. As a result of other hurdles experienced at the university and corporate entry-level, women in tech are four times more likely than men to see gender bias as an obstacle to promotion.

The 2021 TrustRadius study revealed women's perspectives on what companies should do to help support them in tech. These solutions included:

* promote more women into leadership positions (78 per cent)

* providing mentorship opportunities (72 per cent)

* offering flexible scheduling (64 per cent)

* conducting unconscious bias training (57 per cent)

* offering equal maternity and paternity leave (55 per cent)

Some analysts believe that the number one reason there aren't more women pursuing careers in tech is that there are very few role models in the technology field. It is another reason for the urgent need to promote more women who can serve as exemplars. Join our president, Stacey Hines, as she leads the upcoming BizTech 2021 conference, Nov 10 to 12, where we will explore this topic. We look forward to seeing you there!