Alexa moves music from device to device

Alexa moves music from device to deviceWednesday, November 10, 2021
Amazon's Echo smart speaker has introduced the ability to move music from device to device as you move around your home.
The Amazon virtual assistant comes with the ability to allow users to move their favourite music tracks, radio programmes, or podcast episodes between multiple Echo devices.
Say, “Alexa, move my music to [group name]”, and whatever you're playing will be redirected to the speaker of your choice. To pause your music on the current device, say “Alexa, resume music here” to the Echo you want to take over.
For owners of Echo Buds, say, “Alexa, move my music here” once connected to your phone, and the music should relocate to your earbuds.
Amazon has also announced the arrival of a TikTok TV app on Fire TV to let users watch short videos on their TVs by saying, “Alexa, play TikTok.”
Amazon has also partnered with Netflix to allow users to watch a movie or a TV series by saying, “Alexa, play something on Netflix.”
