Get into the right Uberleased car

Get into the right Uberleased carWednesday, November 10, 2021
|
How can you know which of the cars coming towards you is the one you leased from Uber?
Uber has found an effective way to provide that extra layer of security with personal identification number (PIN) verification to ensure that you are getting into the right leased car.
When a user requests a lease, the app sends an in-app notification showing the model and licensce plate number of the car and the lessor partner's name for the user to view. PIN verification helps lessor partners make sure they have picked up the correct user.
With this feature, users will receive a four-digit PIN code to provide to their lessor partner before starting the lease. Once the lessor partner successfully adds this PIN, the user will receive an in-app confirmation verifying the lease. Lessor partners have five attempts to enter the correct PIN.
For more information on how the application works, account registration, safety measures and everything you need to know about Uber, visit help.uber.com.
