New Echo Dot detects your presence

New Echo Dot detects your presenceWednesday, November 17, 2021
|
Newer Echo and Echo Dot speakers cannot only listen but can also detect your presence and turn on and off other connected devices such as lights or your Fire TV. The fourth-generation Echo and Echo Dot speakers emit an “inaudible ultrasound wave” to detect people present in a room.
With the Alexa app, you can set up routines to do things like turn on lights when you enter a room and then off again when the room is empty. When your motion is detected, Alexa can play music or a radio station on the Echo device during a set time and then shut down the music once you've left.
