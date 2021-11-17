Pricey 10,000- dollar Gucci Xbox

Italian luxury fashion house Gucci will soon sell a small crop of customised Xbox Series X consoles (plus accoutrements) for US$10,000. It's a response to the well-heeled who, like most, are dying to get their hands on the console but face the shortage of units.

That price tag includes more than just an Xbox Series X, which sells for US$499. Gucci's features a laser-engraved pattern that is “an evolution of the original Gucci Rhombi design from the '30s double GG representing Guccio Gucci's initials but also the gaming phrase “Good Game”.