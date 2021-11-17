Hermes offering luxury Apple watches

Hermes offering luxury Apple watchesWednesday, November 17, 2021
|
If you are in the market for luxury watches, Apple has just recently started shipping the high-end stainless steel Hermes Apple Watch Series 7 models priced at US$1,129.
There are nearly no physical differences from the standard stainless steel Apple Watch except for “Hermes” etched into the steel on the back. Otherwise, they are identical with the same body, the same always-on display, and the same performance.
You get your leather band of choice in each Hermes Apple Watch box, but you also get a Hermes orange sport band. Aside from the bands, the other notable feature with the Hermes model is a trio of exclusive watch faces.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy