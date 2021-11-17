Hermes offering luxury Apple watches

If you are in the market for luxury watches, Apple has just recently started shipping the high-end stainless steel Hermes Apple Watch Series 7 models priced at US$1,129.

There are nearly no physical differences from the standard stainless steel Apple Watch except for “Hermes” etched into the steel on the back. Otherwise, they are identical with the same body, the same always-on display, and the same performance.

You get your leather band of choice in each Hermes Apple Watch box, but you also get a Hermes orange sport band. Aside from the bands, the other notable feature with the Hermes model is a trio of exclusive watch faces.