Cybercriminals want your passwords

Cybercriminals want your passwordsWednesday, November 17, 2021
Cybercriminals are always looking for easy ways to hack into your network and steal your users' credentials. Verizon's recent Data Breach Investigations Report shows that attackers are increasingly successful using a combo of phishing and malware to steal user credentials.
In fact, Password Dumpers takes the top malware spot making it easy for cybercriminals to find and “dump” any passwords your users save in web browsers. Find out now if browser-saved passwords are putting your organisation at risk.
KnowBe4's Browser Password Inspector (BPI) is a complimentary IT security tool that allows you to analyse your organisation's risk associated with weak, reused, and old passwords your users save in Chrome, Firefox and Edge web browsers.
BPI checks the passwords found in the browser against active user accounts in your Active Directory. It also uses publicly available password databases to identify weak password threats and reports on affected accounts so you can take action immediately.
With BPI you can:
• Search and identify any of your users that have browser-saved passwords across multiple machines and whether the same passwords are being used
• Quickly isolate password security vulnerabilities in the browser and easily identify weak or high-risk passwords being used to access your organisation's key business systems
• Better manage and strengthen your organisation's password hygiene policies and security awareness training efforts
