Xbox and Halo celebrate 20, too

Microsoft's Xbox brand and Halo franchise have turned 20 on November 15. More than 30,000 people liked PlayStation's message on Twitter, prompting an Xbox to reply, “thank you, friend, games soon?”.

Xbox boss Phil Spencer was also seen to be congratulating PlayStation on the PS5's first anniversary, telling PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst that “the teams did really good work under trying circumstances.”

To celebrate their birthday, you can play Halo Infinite multiplayer for free on Xbox and PC right now.