TikTok comes to the family TV

TikTok comes to the family TVWednesday, November 24, 2021
|
TikTok TV has come to Google TV, LG Smart TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, and Android TV OS devices — joining Amazon Fire TV – which became available earlier this month.
The new service is designed to provide a big-screen viewing experience for the whole family.
TikTok TV doesn't require an account or subscription and, instead of channels, the app presents categories from comedy to cooking to sports and travel.
“The big-screen experience allows families and friends to easily enjoy TikTok together,” the video-sharing platform wrote in the announcement. It will help TikTok better compete for views against YouTube and Netflix.
