New emojis with Windows 11

You will get the new emojis when you upgrade to Windows 11. The new set includes the return of Clippy, as Microsoft has replaced the standard paperclip emoji with its Clippy character.

“The new emoji style is only available in Windows 11 and is 2D,” explains Microsoft. “We still offer an assortment of emojis for Windows 10 customers.”

Microsoft said that the goal is for the new emojis to be “personal and familiar” and sport a unique design that provides for bright and saturated colours.