WhatsApp gets Meta branding

First, it was Facebook from Meta, the new parent company. Now its WhatsApp's turn to have a new parent. The changes come with the latest beta release on Android. The new “WhatsApp from Meta” appears as a footnote on the splash screen of the app.

WhatsApp started showing the “WhatsApp from Facebook” branding on the intro page two years ago. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently unified all the apps and services, such as Facebook, Instagram, Oculus, and WhatsApp, under the new parent company named Meta.