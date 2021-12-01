Create WhatsApp desktop stickers

WhatsApp has introduced a custom sticker creator for its Web client and desktop apps. You can upload a custom image for editing, add emojis or text, crop pictures, cut out backgrounds, and even put WhatsApp stickers on top.

“To use Sticker Maker, download the latest version of WhatsApp for Web or Desktop, from a chat window select the attachments icon, then the Sticker icon, and from there you can upload a photo and make your own magic,” WhatsApp said in a statement.

These self-created stickers only sync across your WhatsApp desktop clients for now.